Mildred's Lady Eagles took home third place in the Prairieland Tournament, winning three games, including a 50-13 romp over Prairieland in the third-place game.
Kasey Bonner led the way with 14 points in the third-place game and Amy Adamson followed with 11 points. Both Lady Eagles were named to the All-Tournament Team.
Kenli Dalton and Arianna Neason scored eight points apiece and Kami Owen followed with seven.
The Lady Eagles opened the tournament with a 48-25 win over Honey Grove as Adamson (12 points) and Dalton (11) led the way and Owen (8) and Kadence Cline (6) followed in the one-sided win.
Mildred had no trouble in the second-round, beating Prairieland 42-20. Adamson scored 14 points and Dalton and Bonner scored 11 each to lead the way.
The Lady Eagles lost a heartbreaker in their third-round game, falling to DeKalb 41-39. Bonner paced Mildred with 14 points and Adamson scored 11 in the loss. Dalton scored eight points and Owen and Neason scored seven apiece.
Mildred is now 7-2 and plays at unbeaten Maypearl (13-0) Tuesday night and will compete in the Riesel Tournament Thursday through Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.