GLEN ROSE -- Good teams want to play good competition. The Mildred Lady Eagles in participating in the Glen Rose Thanksgiving Showcase are facing some of the best teams in the state. The Lady Eagles came up short, losing 35-31, against the Brownwood Lady Lions (7-1), who are ranked No.7 in Class 4A.
The Lady Lions started fast, opening on an 11-0 run before the Lady Eagles came soaring back and ended up being down 15-18 at halftime. The Lady Eagles ended up with the lead with 4 seconds left but were unable to hold on as Brownwood took the lead with 19 seconds left, then sealed the victory.
Kasey Bonner led the Lady Eagles with 14 points on four three-pointers and a pair of free throws. Kenli Dalton scored 6 points on two three-pointers. Amy Adamson and Arianna Neason each scored 4 points and Kadence Cline scored 3 points on a three-pointer. Jaylen Savage and Tessa Goodwin each scored 10 points to lead the Lady Lions.
