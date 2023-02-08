MILDRED -- With the Mildred Lady Eagles playing short-handed on Senior Night, Amy Adamson put the Eagles on her back earning a double-double, scoring 27 points with 10 rebounds in a 48-42 loss to the Eustace Lady Bulldogs, Tuesday night in Mildred.
The loss combined with victories for Rice and Malakoff means there's a three-way tie for first-place in the 18-3A race. All three finish with 11-3 records. The three schools are working out a solution Wednesday at the 18-3A district meeting at Mildred. The playoffs begin next week.
Mildred, which had been in first-place most of the season, had to play catch-up all night, and without Kasey Bonner, one of their top players, who left in the first minutes of the game with an injury.
The Eagles started slow, scoring only six points in the first quarter, and played behind for most of the game, although they played better in the fourth quarter almost completing the comeback. The Eagles played well defensively but struggled shooting with several players scoring fewer than their average.
The Bulldogs were aggressive and played well defensively, not giving the Eagles easy shots, and went 20 of 25 at the free-throw line while the Eagles hit 17 of 29 free-throws. The Bulldogs ability to make free throws late proved critical in holding off the Eagles.
Adamson led all scorers with 27 points scored including three 3-pointers with 10 rebounds and an assist. Kami Owen scored six points with eight rebounds. Arianna Neason scored four points with nine rebounds and four assists. Kris Owen scored two points. Chloe Jock scored two points with three rebounds. Marcella Bryan rounded out the Mildred scorers with a point scored with three rebounds.
Avery Reece had an outstanding game for Eustace earning a double-double, scoring 23 points including two 3-pointers and hitting 11 of 12 free throws with 10 rebounds and two assists. Emma Reynolds scored nine points with three rebounds and a steal.
Eustace missed the playoffs despite the victory tonight.
