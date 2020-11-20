Mildred's Lady Eagles basketball team is off to a fast start under new coach Loyd Morgan, who spent 15 years building and sustaining a strong program at Rogers before coming to Mildred this year.
Morgan wants to do the same thing at Mildred, and his girls are off to a great start, winning four of their first five games.
They won twice this week, winning in a 57-37 rout on Tuesday and beating Caddo Mills 34-23 on the road Thursday.
Tre Coppock, who scored eight points Tuesday, led the way with 12 points against Caddo Mills. Arianna Neason scored six points Tuesday and nine on Thursday, and Amy Adamson led the way Tuesday with 10 points and dropped in four on Thursday.
Kenli Dalton scored five Tuesday and three points Thursday. Bailey Burks scored eight on Tuesday and two in Caddo Mills, and Macie Ivie scored eight points Tuesday.
Kasey Bonner and Kadence each scored five Tuesday and Peyton Jennings cored two points Tuesday.
