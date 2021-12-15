BLOOMING GROVE -- The Mildred Lady Eagles rode a smothering defense and hot shooting to beat the Blooming Grove Lady Lions 65-25 in the opening game of district play.
The Lady Lions' defense and rebounding kept them in the game for a while, but the Lady Eagles were relentless on defense and pulled away in the second half.
Kasey Bonner led Mildred with 21 points on seven 3-pointers to go along with seven rebounds and four steals. Arianna Neason had an outstanding game scoring 18 points, handing out six assists, grabbing three rebounds and making three steals for Mildred.
Mildred's Amy Adamson had a double-double, scoring 15 points and hauling down 10 rebounds, to go along with two assists and a steal.
Kadence Cline scored eight points, including a 3-pointer, and she had eight assists, three rebounds and three steals. Kenli Dalton rounded out the Lady Eagle scoring three points on a 3-pointer and did a little of everything with five assists, four rebounds and two steals.
Tianna Glenn led the Lady Lions with 13 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Janey McGraw scored five points and two assists and lad a strong game on the boards with 10 rebounds. Brooke McGraw, a freshman, also had 10 rebounds, two points and a steal, Alyssa Stout scored five and had a steal.
The Lady Lions held a size advantage and used their size for a rebounding advantage to take extra shots that kept them in the game. The Lady Eagles are smaller but are relentless defensively and pulled away, outscoring the Lady Lions 34-8 in the second half.
The Lady Eagles improve to 13-4, and 1-0 in district play, while the Lady Lions fall to 7-8 and 0-1 in district play.
