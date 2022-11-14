MILDRED -- The Mildred Lady Eagles came up short in their season opener against The Canton Lady Eagles, losing 38-27, Tuesday night in Mildred. Canton was the district runner-up in District 14 of 4A Division 2 last season, going two rounds deep in the playoffs. Mildred returns five players from last year’s playoff team.
Mildred came out flat in the first quarter, failing to score with Canton jumping out to a 9-0 lead behind the 3-point shooting of Amari Welch and Caroline Stern. The teams battled back and forth in the second quarter with Mildred scoring nine points while Canton scored eleven points.
Both teams battled in the second half. Kasey Bonner got hot, scoring eleven points in the second half alone including two three-pointers. While Welch and Stern accounted for three three-pointers in the second half for Canton. Scoring in the second half was even with both teams scoring 18 points. Mildred was down 17 points with three minutes left in the fourth quarter before going on a run, closing the game to an eleven-point difference with a minute and a half left. Canton would hold the lead from there to earn the victory.
Mildred struggled early to score and deal with Canton's size but played Canton even the rest of the game and looked stronger as the game progressed.
Kasey Bonner paced Mildred with 20 points, including 2 three-pointers, 7 rebounds, 6 steals, an assist, and a block. Freshman, Kendall Ivie, scored 5 points including a three-pointer, and two rebounds. Arianna Neason scored 4 points with 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals. Amy Adamson scored 2 points with 2 rebounds, a steal, and a block. Kami Owen scored 2 points with 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals. Marcella Bryan had 3 rebounds and a steal. Parker Kittrell had 2 rebounds and Lillie Burnett added a rebound.
Amari Welch led Canton with 12 points on 4 three-pointers. Lexi Etheridge scored 8 points, with 8 rebounds, and 6 blocks.
