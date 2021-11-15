MILDRED -- The Mildred Lady Eagle girls basketball team opened the season with an impressive 82-28 victory over the Cameron Lady Yoe Saturday afternoon in Mildred. The Lady Eagles started hot, riding a smothering press defense to go on a 27-4 run in the first quarter, and never looked back.
Kasey Bonner had the hot hand for the Lady Eagles, scoring all of her 22 points in the first half including four 3 pointers. Kenli Dalton scored 16 points including two 3 pointers. Kami Owens scored 15 points with a 3 pointer. Amy Adamson had an outstanding game, nearly getting a double-double. She scored 12 points with 8 rebounds and 5 assists. Kadence Cline scored 9 points with a 3 pointer and Marcella Bryan rounded out Lady Eagle scorers with 8 points.
Mia Wimmer was the leading Lady Yoe scorer with 8 points. Kaly White and Camryn Ward each scored 5 points while five other players each scored 2 points.
Overall, the Lady Eagles turned in a dominant performance on both offense and defense.
Speaking with coach Loyd Morgan after the game, he said, “We started fast. They (Cameron Yoe) pushed the ball and we were able to take advantage with a lot of transitional baskets which we are going to have to do moving forward. We have to take the easy ones. Our press caused them lots of problems early. We played well and I am happy with the way we played.”
The Lady Eagles move forward in non-district play, hosting the Groesbeck Lady Goats on Tuesday.
