Mildred's Lady Eagles are off to a red-hot start this season,and kept rolling when they faced unbeaten Maypearl on the road.
Mildred didn't slow down in a 55-27 romp.
Amy Adamson had a huge game, scoring 18 points and hauling down 13 rebounds and Arianna Neason followed with 12 points and five assists.
Kenli Dalton did a little of everything, scoring 11 points, grabbing five rebounds and handing out two assists. Kasey Bonner had six points and five rebounds and Kadence Cline scored six points.
The Lady Eagles are now 10-3.
