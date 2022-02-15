WACO -- The Mildred Lady Eagles' season came to an end at the hands of the state-ranked Lorena Lady Leopards Monday evening in Waco as the Lady Leopards defeated the Lady Eagles 37-31 in a defensive slugfest.
The game started fast with multiple lead changes. Amy Adamson scored 7 points in the first quarter including a 3-pointer as Mildred ended up leading 13-12 at the end of the first quarter. As the game moved into the second quarter, Leopard point guard, Tristan Curry got hot pushing the lead for Lorena to 5 points before Mildred pushed back closing the score at halftime to 20-18 in Lorena’s favor.
The third quarter saw the game keep up its defensive nature with neither team being able to run their offense effectively or shoot the ball with any efficiency.
The fourth quarter saw the game move to a back-and-forth battle as Mildred tied the Leopards for the first time since the first quarter at 26 points each with 4:50 left in the game. Lorena was able to push back ahead. Mildred earned the lead with 2:55 left in the game when Kadence Cline stole the ball from a Lorena defender, raced the length of the court for the easy layup.
Lorena tied the game back up at 1:15 left when Leigh Jesperson scored and drew a foul. Jesperson then hit the free throw to take the lead.
Both sides had opportunities to score before Curry drew a foul with 20 seconds left. She hit both free throws to give the Leopards a three-point lead. More fouls and free throws would extend the lead for Lorena to 37-31.
Overall, it was an outstanding defensive game with neither team being able to do what they wanted offensively. The normally hot-shooting Lady Eagles were held to 2 3-pointers for the entire game while the Eagles held Lorena to scoring 16 points less than their average through district play.
Amy Adamson led the Eagles with 14 points, 5 rebounds, a steal, and a block. Arianna Neason scored 5 points with 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal. Kadence Cline scored 5 points with 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 4 steals. Kenli Dalton scored 4 points with 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal. Kami Owen scored 3 points with 2 rebounds, an assist, and a steal. Marcella Bryan also had some big minutes and got a rebound.
Kasey Bonner also had 3 rebounds for the Lady Eagles. Bonner who is arguably the Eagles' best shooter, had a Lorena defender shadow her like she had the ball the entire game. Bonner could barely run the court without tripping over the defender she was playing Bonner so close. Lorena effectively removed Bonner and their defender from the game when they did this. The Eagles were able to take advantage of the move by Lorena a few times, but it hurt the Eagles' shooting.
Tristan Curry led the Leopards with 13 points. Leigh Jesperson scored 7 points with 7 rebounds, an assist, and a steal. Bailey Smedshammer scored 7 points with 3 rebounds, an assist, and 2 steals. Kate Houser scored 6 points with 2 rebounds and 2 steals. Kallie Burton scored 3 points with 4 rebounds, an assist, and 2 blocks. Avery Harris rounded out the scorers for Lorena with 1 point scored with 4 rebounds.
This ended the season for the Lady Eagles, but they didn’t go down without a fight and played an excellent game against a tough opponent. They played hard for coach Loyd Morgan and themselves and can hold their heads high and be proud for the season they had and their accomplishments.
