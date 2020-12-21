Mildred's Lady Eagles are off to an amazing start this season under new coach Loyd Morgan, who came to Mildred from Rogers, where he built and sustained one of the top programs in Central Texas.
Morgan and his new team are rolling and are sky-high after knocking off Malakoff 35-33 on Friday night in Malakoff, where the Lady Eagles soared on the court during and after the game.
The Mildred kids were leaping all over the court in celebration, shouting and bouncing around with huge smiles after handing Malakoff's powerhouse program its first district loss in two years.
Mildred improved to 8-4 overall, and more importantly, 3-0 in the district race, tied with Rice, which is also unbeaten, for the top spot in the district race.
Mildred faces Rice in a big showdown on Jan. 2 in Rice. The Lady Eagles meet the Lady Bulldogs in their second district game at Mildred on Jan. 29.
Malakoff is the clear power in the district, but Mildred never blinked in a close, tense, physical game in the Malakoff gym. The two teams exchanged blows until late in the third quarter when Kylie McCaleb hit a big 3-pointer to ignite the Lady Eagles, who took a one-point lead into the fourth.
Malakoff never regained the lead as a tough, hard-nose defense shut down the Lady Tigers the rest of the night and Tre Coppock came through with clutch basket after clutch basket.
Coppock led Mildred with 15 points on a night when points were scarce. Kenli Dalton followed with six points and Amy Adamson scored five, and McCaleb nailed her big 3. Bailey Burks, Arianna Neason and Kasey Bonner all scored two points each.
"We did a great job defensively," Morgan said, "especially in the fourth quarter. These girls really play hard. They have accepted everything we have told them. They've really worked and they've accepted all the changes that we've brought in, and that makes everything easier."
Morgan has brought a new style and a new toughness to Mildred, and his plan has worked. The Lady Eagles are tougher and a lot tougher to score against.
The biggest payoff was the victory over Malakoff, an extremely athletic team that averaged 57 points over its last two win, but barely got over 30 against Mildred.
"They get after it on defense," Morgan said. "They get hard-nose with it."
Morgan brought in a disciplined defense that counts on hard work, and he also changed Mildred's philosophy on offense to give his kids a better chance to beat the better teams.
"We teach them to play hard-nose defense, and they have bought in," he said. "On offense we need to play possession by possession because when you play a good team there's not going to be that much running. When you play good teams you have to be able to score in a half-court offense. Good teams will back you up in the paint."
Coppock has led the team in scoring, and Burks, the only senior on an incredibly young team that plays older, runs the offense. She's a dynamo, but Morgan believes in the total package and says everyone has improved since he took over -- and pointed to a couple of girls who have made a lot of progress.
"Kylie (McCaleb) and Kadence Cline have really stepped up and played a lot better," he said. "They have given us more depth and they have really helped us get better."
Four starters are back and that has helped the transition, but Morgan points out that it's the hard work that has made the fast start possible.
"They expected to be pretty good this year," he said. "But the biggest thing was how they accepted everything we brought in and how they work hard."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.