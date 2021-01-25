Mildred's Lady Eagles won their 11th game in a row Friday night with another impressive defensive performance, holding Palmer to fewer than 30 points in a 67-28 victory. This was the ninth time this season Mildred has held a team under 30 points. Palmer had only 11 points at halftime.
Mildred is now 11-0 in the district race and 17-4 for the season with three games left, and that includes a huge first-place showdown against Rice at Mildred on Tuesday night. Rice is having a tremendous season and is 9-1 in district and 18-2 for the season. Rice's only loss in the district race was to Mildred.
Mildred stayed perfect Friday with the lop-sided win over Palmer with a smothering defense and a balanced scoring attack. Nine Lady Eagles scored, and six of them scored seven points or more.
Amy Adamson led the way with 13 points and Kadence Cline had another big game, dropping in 10 points. Adrianna Neason and Peyton Jennings scored nine points each, and Kasey Bonner and Kylie McCaleb scored seven points each. Kenli Dalton and Mason Ivie scored five points each, and Mildred's point guard Bailey Burks ran the offense and scored two points.
