Mildred's Lady Eagles improved to 4-0 and tied with Rice atop the district race with a 64-21 win over Palmer on Tuesday.
The Lady Eagles ran away with the game with some hard-nosed defense and a balanced scoring attack that saw 10 girls score in the route.
Kasey Bonner led Mildred with 16 points and Tre Coppock scored 15 while point guard Bailey Burks followed with eight and post Amy Adamson dropped in six points.
Mason Ivie scored five points and Kenli Dalton, Arianna Neason, Kadence Cline and Kylie McCaleb all scored three points. Payton Jennings scored two.
"We're a pretty balanced scoring team," aid Mildred coach Loyd Morgan, who came over from Rogers this season and has Mildred playing its best basketball in years.
The Lady Eagles are unbeaten in district and 9-4 overall.
