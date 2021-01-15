Mildred's magical season - one of the best in the school's history -- continued Tuesday night when the Lady Eagles defeated Blooming Grove 80-14 to improve to 8-0 in the district race and 14-4 for the season.
Mildred stayed one game ahead of Rice's girls, who are also having one of the best season's in their program's history. The district rematch (Mildred won the first meeting at Rice) is Jan. 26 at Mildred.
The Lady Eagles have soared under coach Loyd Morgan, who has preached defense and hustle and has turned the Lady Eagles into a balanced team that doesn't give an inch on defense, where Mildred has dominated teams.
The Lady Eagles are allowing fewer than 30 points (29.3) a game against district opponents, and have won eight games in a row despite the loss of Tre' Coppock, who has led Mildred in scoring the past two seasons.
Coppock suffered a knee injury and has sat out the last two weeks of play, but the Lady Eagles spread the wealth and have seen a long list of different players come through offensively with Morgan's unselfish and balanced attack.
Mildred saw nine players score Tuesday against Blooming Grove, including Amy Adamson, who had a career-high 30-point night.
Kadence Cline, an all-around player, scored 14 points, and Peyton Jennings dropped in 10 points, Kenli Dalton scored nine points and Kami Owen scored six. Kasey Bonner scored five and Mason Ivie, Bailey Burks and Arianna Neason, who all played limited minutes, scored two points apiece.
