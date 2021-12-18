The Mildred Lady Eagles jumped out to an early lead against the Eustace Lady Bulldogs riding the hot shooting from Kasey Bonner, then went on to dominate Eustace, winning 62-29.
Bonner turned in another outstanding performance with a double-double, scoring 29 points with seven 3-pointers, 10 rebounds, and four steals. Bonner has scored 50 points in the last two games alone.
Amy Adamson also had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds to go along with four assists and a steal. Kenli Dalton pitched in with seven points with a 3-pointer, two rebounds, and an assist. Kadence Cline scored three points on a 3-pointer and did a little of everything. She pulled down eight rebounds, handed out four assists and made six steals.
Kami Owen scored three points on a 3-pointer and had five rebounds. Arianna Neason scored two points, grabbed thee rebounds and handed out two assists, and Marcella Bryan rounded out the Lady Eagle scoring with two points to go along with two rebounds and an assist.
Avery Reeve led the Lady Bulldogs with 16 points, including four 3-pointers. The next closest scorer for the Lady Bulldogs was Emma Bell with four points.
The Lady Eagles played outstanding defense and kept the Lady Bulldogs in check all night. Mildred improves to 14-4 overall and 2-0 in district play while Eustace fell to 8-9 overall and 0-2 in district play.
The Lady Eagles host Malakoff in another district battle on Tuesday before taking a break for Christmas.
