Mildred's Lady Eagles just keep rolling, and stayed unbeaten and in first place in the District 18-3A race with a 54-41 win over Scurry-Rosser, which scored more points on Mildred than any team in the district.
The Lady Eagles' defense has simply suffocated teams and stopped everyone during their 6-0 start in district. In those six games Mildred has allowed just 30.6 points per game as the the Lady Eagles have soared under new coach Loyd Morgan.
They have stayed hot the past two weeks without their top scorer Tre' Coppock, who is out with a leg injury.
Point guard Bailey Burks led the Lady Eagles against SR, running the floor and the offense and scoring 13 points. Kasey Bonner followed with 10 points and McCaleb scored nine.
Kadence Cline and Peyton Jennings scored seven points each and Mason Ivie scored six while Amy Adamson scored two.
