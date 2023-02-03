MILDRED -- The Mildred Lady Eagles rode the hot hand of their seniors to soar past the Blooming Grove Lady Lions 49-36 on Thursday night in Mildred.
Both teams started slow, with the Eagles leading the Lions 6-4 at the end of the first quarter. Both teams would play better as the game progressed but the Eagles pulled away late behind hot shooting in the fourth quarter, burying four 3-pointers in the final frame.
Kasey Bonner, who topped 1,000 points scored for her career last week against Kemp, led all scorers with 16 points including three 3-pointers, with two rebounds, an assist, and three steals.
Arianna Neason had a big game with 13 points scored including a 3-pointer, with four rebounds, six assists, and six steals. Amy Adamson, who is also nearing the 1,000 points scored mark for her career, scored 10 points with two rebounds, two assists, and a block.
Kami Owen scored six points with five rebounds, and an assist. Marcella Bryan rounded out the Eagle scorers with four points, five rebounds, an assist, and two steals.
Brooke McGraw had a standout game for the Lady Lions, earning a double-double in the loss, led Blooming Grove with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Tianna Glenn scored eight points with two 3-pointers, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals.
Audrey Grant scored seven points with eight rebounds. Janey McGraw scored four points with three rebounds. Carli Cunningham scored two points with two rebounds. Alyssa Stout rounded out the Lion scorers with two points, with a rebound and an assist.
The Mildred Lady Eagles came into Thursday night holding onto first-place in the district, riding the best scoring offense in the district and one of the best defenses to improve to 10-2 in the district with two games left to play.
Mildred travels to Scurry-Rosser on Friday before returning home on Tuesday in the regular season finale while Blooming Grove travels to Eustace on Friday before hosting Palmer in their season finale. The game against Palmer may be huge with potential playoff implications for Palmer which is still firmly in the playoff hunt.
