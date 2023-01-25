MILDRED --- The Mildred Lady Eagles came into the night with the possibility to hold first place in the district with a victory over the Malakoff Lady Tigers. The Eagles seized on the opportunity, riding their stingy defense, a double-double by Amy Adamson, and a big night by Kasey Bonner to beat the Tigers 56-38.
The Eagles started fast, running out to a 13-2 lead in the first, then pushed the lead to 31-14 at the half. The Eagles poured it on in the third quarter, outscoring the Tigers 19-7 in the frame and led by 21 points at one point.
Give the Tigers credit, as they continued to fight and scored 17 points in the fourth quarter behind the outstanding play of Hillary Dawson, who scored 12 points in the quarter. The Eagle lead proved insurmountable as the Eagles held on for the win.
Bonner led all scorers with 20 points with three rebounds, five assists, and seven steals. Adamson earned a double-double with 15 points, including a 3-pointer, 10 rebounds, and an assist.
Kami Owen scored 11 points including a 3-pointer, with three assists, and a steal. Marcella Bryan scored five points including a 3-pointer, with five rebounds, an assist, and a steal. Arianna Neason rounded out the Eagle scorers with five points, three rebounds, three assists, and a steal.
Hillary Dawson led the Lady Tigers with 16 points, eight rebounds, an assist, and two blocks.
After the loss to Rice last week, coach Loyd Morgan’s Lady Eagles responded with drubbings of Palmer and Malakoff, both in the running for playoff spots, to seize control of the district and now sit in first-place in the district with four games remaining.
The Eagles currently have the best scoring defense in the district giving up 35.9 points per game and the second-highest-scoring offense behind Rice.
The Eagles travel on Friday to Kemp. The Eagles beat Kemp 69-34 in their first meeting earlier this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.