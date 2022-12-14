MILDRED -- Amy Adamson had a big night on her 18th birthday, earning a double-double with 19 points scored and 19 rebounds while leading the Mildred Lady Eagles to a key 58-51 victory over the Rice Bulldogs in their first district game of the season.
Adamson was not the only player with a double-double. Saniya Burks earned a double-double for Rice, scoring 37 points with 16 rebounds and five assists.
The game was a back-and-forth affair as expected between the two teams that expect to battle for a playoff spot. Rice jumped out to a 15-12 lead at the end of the first quarter with Burks hitting a 3-pointer from near half-court as time expired to give Rice the lead. Both teams continued to battle throughout the second quarter.
Mildred made a move in the third quarter taking a narrow lead behind the hot shooting of Kasey Bonner and Kami Owen. Adamson also got hot in the second half, scoring 13 of her 19 points in the second half along with most of her rebounds.
Rice was able to keep the game close, but once Mildred pulled ahead in the third period, the Lady Eagles never relinquished the lead.
Bonner was the Eagles leading scorer with 22 points, including four 3-pointers, six rebounds, an assist, and two steals.
Adamson had her 19-19 double-double and also had an assist, and two blocks. Kami Owen scored nine points with a 3-ponter, five rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block. Arianna Neason scored eight points with nine rebounds, five assists, and three steals.
Marcella Bryan had three rebounds with an assist and a steal. Parker Kittrell had two rebounds and Chloe Jock had a rebound.
Burks, the 2021-22 Golden Circle Player of the Year, led the Bulldogs with 37 points, including five 3-pointers, 16 rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Aaliyah Nezar scored six points with three rebounds, an assist, and two steals. Livi Nezar scored three points on a 3-pointer with four rebounds. KK Davis scored three points on a trey. Sloan Cadena scored two points to round out the Bulldog scorers. Brylie Upchurch had two rebounds. Leslie Romero and Chloe Perry each had a rebound.
This was an outstanding game between two good teams and rivals who have had some epic games over the last few years.
Mildred moves on, traveling to Palmer to face the Lady Bulldogs on Friday while Rice hosts Malakoff on Friday.
