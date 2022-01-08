MILDRED -- The Mildred Lady Eagles rode an 11-4 run in the second quarter and a swarming defense to down the Rice Lady Bulldogs 57-45. The Lady Bulldogs played hard but were unable to make a comeback after falling behind in the second.
Lady Bulldog, Saniya Burks, earned a double-double, leading all players with 28 points, including 2 three-pointers, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, and 4 steals. Aaliyah Nezar scored 10 points including 3 three-pointers, 4 rebounds, and an assist. Alyssa Claxton scored 3 points on a three-pointer, had 7 rebounds, an assist, a block, and 2 steals. KK Davis scored 2 points, had 3 rebounds, and had 2 assists. Leslie Romero rounded out the Rice scorers with 2 points scored, 2 rebounds, and an assist.
Kasey Bonner led the Lady Eagles with 13 points including 2 three-pointers, 5 rebounds, an assist, and a steal. Kenli Dalton scored 10 points including 2 three-pointers, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists. Kadence Cline scored 9 points including 2 three-pointers, a rebound, 4 assists, and 5 steals. Arianna Neason scored 9 points including a three-pointer, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 4 steals. Amy Adamson scored 8 points with 11 rebounds, 5 assists, a steal, and a block. Marcella Bryan rounded out the Lady Eagle scorers with 2 points scored.
Overall, this was an outstanding game between two good ball teams with contrasting styles that expect to make the playoffs. The Bulldogs are higher scoring with Saniya Burks who is a great player for Rice and fun to watch. Burks scored 105 points in her last three games in the Kiwanis Tournament and was the tournament MVP. The Eagles play a swarming defense to wear other teams down. Eagle Kadence Cline for the Lady Eagles played Burks straight up for most of the game and was able to slow her down enough while the rest of the Lady Eagles kept the other Lady Bulldogs in check to earn the win.
The Lady Eagles improve to 16-5 on the season and 4-1 in district play while the Lady Bulldogs fall to 11-2 and 3-1.
Rice travels to Kemp on Tuesday while the Eagles travel to Scurry-Rosser.
