MILDRED -- With seven seconds left on the clock and the Mildred Eagles ahead 40-37, Kindle Jones of the Scurry-Rosser Wildcats appeared to hit a 3-pointer to tie the score, but the referee confirmed Jones had been inside the 3-point line, putting the Wildcats one point behind with the Eagles getting the ball with seven seconds in the game.
The Wildcats came out running a full-court press, but Marcella Bryan threw the ball down the court to Amy Adamson, who hit a layup to seal the 42-39 Mildred victory over the Wildcats.
The Eagles started fast, jumping out to a 10-3 lead in the first quarter, but the Wildcats kept fighting back, closing the Mildred lead to 21-18 at the half. The game was a back-and-forth affair throughout the second half with the Eagles and Wildcats matching each other point for point, with the games coming down to the final seconds.
Amy Adamson led the Eagles with 14 points, seven rebounds, an assist, three steals, and a block. Kasey Bonner scored 10 points with two 3-pointers, three rebounds, and two steals. Kami Owen scored seven points including hitting a 3-pointer, with three rebounds, two assists, and three steals.
Marcella Bryan scored six points with six rebounds, two assists, and a steal -- an a touchdown pass to Adamson.
Arianna Neason scored four points with four rebounds, four assists, and four steals. Chloe Jock rounded out the Eagle scorers with a point scored with a rebound and a steal.
Chloe Fisher led the Wildcats with 11 points, six rebounds, two assists, and a steal. Jurdi Whittington scored nine points with seven rebounds, an assist, three steals, and a block.
With the win, the Eagles improve to 20-4 and 5-1 in district play and currently hold down second place in the district. Scurry-Rosser falls to 12-4 and 4-2 in district play and are third place in the district.
The Eagles next travel to Eustace on Friday.
