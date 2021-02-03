The Mildred Lady Eagles basketball team completed one of the best regular seasons in the program's history with a 55-39 victory over Kemp Tuesday night.
The Lady Eagles finish the District 18-3A race with a 12-2 record and are 18-5 overall. They will enter the Class 3A playoffs as the No. 2 seed from the district.
Amy Adamson had a huge game, leading Mildred with 18 points on a night when seven girls scored. Kasey Bonner and Kylie McCaleb scored eight poits each, and Kadence Cline followed with seven points.
Bailey Burks scored six points and Peyton Jennings and Tre' Coppock, who returned to the court after being out with a knee injury, scored four points each.
