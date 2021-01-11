The Mildred Lady Eagles turned the corner Friday night and completed a perfect first half of the district race with a 42-37 win over Kemp, and head into their final seven games with a perfect 7-0 record in the district race, a game ahead of Rice, which also had a brilliant first half.
Mildred begins the second half of District 18-3A play against Blooming Grove Tuesday night.
The Lady Eagles have been playing -- and winning -- without their leading scorer, Tre' Coppock and won their closest district game Friday by jumping out to a lead early and holding off a solid team from Kemp.
Once again, it was Mildred's tough defense that carried the Lady Eagles, who have allowed and average of only 31.5 points per game in their seven district victories.
The Lady Eagles spread the wealth again as eight girls scored points.
Kasey Bonner led the way with 10 points and Peyton Jennings followed with nine. Amy Adamson scored eight and Mason Ivie dropped in six. Kenli Dalton and Kadence Cline scored three points each and Bailey Burks (2) and Kylie McCaleb (1) also scored.
The Lady Eagles are now 13-4 for the season under new coach Loyd Morgan, who has lifted the program in his first season after coming over from Rogers, where he created and sustained a strong program for years.
