MILDRED -- The Mildred Lady Eagles experienced a rare accomplishment twice in the past week. The Eagles had not one, but two players reach 1000 points scored for their career. Scoring 1,000 points is an accomplishment that reflects not just a single outstanding performance or a great season, but four years of playing at a high level.
Amy Adamson and Kasey Bonner have been integral pieces for the Lady Eagles for the past four years that have seen the Eagles make the playoffs each of those seasons. Adamson and Bonner have very different styles of play. While Bonner is raining 3-pointers from the outside, Adamson is dominating down low. Both play outstanding defense.
Adamson and Bonner are outstanding players, students, and people and are active in school and extra-curricular activities like FFA.
Bonner reached the plateau first when the Eagles beat Kemp on January 27on a 3-pointer. Bonner scored 17 points in the game, including hitting five 3-pointers.
Adamson scored her 1,000th point early in the game against Scurry-Rosser on February 3rd in which she scored 20 points on the night.
Speaking with Coach Loyd Morgan on the accomplishment, he said, “It is great for them. They are only the second and third players I have coached who reached that accomplishment. It is a special achievement and they will both end up scoring more than the other player I coached that reached that accomplishment.”
Coach Morgan went on to speak about the rest of the Eagles saying, “it is not just Bonner and Adamson. Arianna Neason is a great player as well. This group of seniors is special. They have been playing together for a long time and it shows.”
Adamson, Bonner, and Neason along with junior Kami Owen have been playing together since Little Dribblers in elementary school often coached by Amy’s dad Billy and Kami’s mom Jessica where they won the Little Dribbler National Championship in 2017.
The Eagles play well off each other and trust each other, and it shows. Other Eagle players like seniors Marcella Bryan and Chloe Jock and sophomore Parker Kittrell have played well and contributed to the Eagles' success this season. The Eagles currently have the second-best scoring offense in the district and the best-scoring defense.
The Eagles will play their final game of the regular season on Tuesday against Eustace. A win will give the Eagles the district championship while a loss will mean a three-way tie between Mildred, Rice, and Malakoff.
The Eagles have been on a tear the last few weeks and have won five games in a row since a blowout loss to Rice.
Speaking to coach Morgan about the season and the chance to win the district championship, he said, “I think we exceeded people’s expectations for us this season. Many people thought we would end up in third or fourth place in the district or maybe even not make the playoffs. Things have really come together, and we have been playing much better since Rice.”
This season has been special for the Eagles with a special group of players who have put in the hard work and effort to win. A district championship and deep playoff run would be a great end to the outstanding careers of Adamson and Bonner.
