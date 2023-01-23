MILDRED -- The Mildred Lady Eagles exorcized the memory of a tough loss to Rice on Tuesday with a convincing 47-20 victory over the Palmer Lady Bulldogs, Friday night in the Lane Gym. The game was close early, but the Eagles started pulling away in the second quarter, grinding the Bulldogs down, and never looked back.
The Eagles, who have been known for their stifling defense, currently owning the second-best scoring defense in the district, completely swarmed the Lady Bulldogs who were held to 10 points each half.
The Bulldogs have had the highest-scoring offense in the district for the season and despite having slowed some in district play, they are still a dangerous team.
The Lady Eagles shot much better Friday, hitting six of nine 3-pointers and eight of 11 free throws after struggling earlier in the week.
Amy Adamson and Kasey Bonner led the Eagles' scoring. Adamson scored 12 points including hitting three 3-pointers with seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals. Bonner scored 12 points including hitting two 3-pointers with three rebounds and a steal.
Kami Owen scored eight points including two 3-pointers with seven rebounds and four steals. Parker Kittrell scored seven points with a rebound. Marcella Bryan scored six points on two 3-pointers with three rebounds, two assists, and a steal. Arianna Neason rounded out the Eagle scorers with two points scored with six rebounds, six assists, three steals, and a block.
Parker Reese was the leading scorer for the Bulldogs with eight points scored, five rebounds, and an assist.
The season is winding down for girls’ basketball and the Lady Eagles are in a great position with a record of 22-5 and 7-2 in the district, tied with Malakoff for first-place in the district after Malakoff lost to a charging Rice team Friday night. Mildred travels to Malakoff on Tuesday with the winner controlling the district with five games left. Malakoff beat the Eagles 37-34 over the Christmas break.
Palmer travels to Kemp on Tuesday needing a victory to keep their playoff hopes alive as they face a grueling schedule down the stretch.
