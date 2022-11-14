MILDRED -- The Mildred Lady Eagles come into the 2022-23 season looking to build on last year’s success. They should be an interesting mix of returning players, some of which are stepping into increased roles and underclassmen looking to make waves.
Amy Adamson, Arianna Neason, and Kasey Bonner are all back for their senior season. Marcella Bryan and Kami Owen are also back as juniors with increased loads and responsibilities along with Chloe Jock who earned her way onto varsity as a junior. Bryan was on varsity last year as a bench player but is stepping up to a starting role. It is normal for kids to play sports together starting in elementary school through junior high and then onto junior varsity and varsity in high school.
One of the things that makes this group special is that Adamson, Bonner, Neason, and Owen were all part of the 2017 Little Dribbler National Championship team for Mildred. This group of girls has played together since they were young and it shows in how they work together, trust each other, and play off each other.
Coach Loyd Morgan and the Lady Eagles are also excited about their underclassmen in sophomores Parker Kittrell and Lille Burnet who were on JV last season and Kendall Ivie who comes in as a freshman. Ivie has already shown she can hold her own with the older players scoring five points, with a three-pointer and two rebounds in the Canton game.
According to coach Morgan, the Eagles should be strong offensively and should get better defensively as they move through the season and get a continued chance to drill and gain experience. Neason and Owen are both tough, hard-nosed players while Adamson and Bonner can take games over at times. We have already seen that out of Bonner this season when she scored 20 of the 27 points scored by Mildred in the opening loss against Canton with seven rebounds, six steals, and a block.
The Eagles will be on the smaller side again this season. Last season saw them flourish against other small teams while struggling against teams that had bigger players.
The Lady Eagles are going to be in a dog fight week in and week out in their tough district. Last season, it was a fight to the end between Malakoff, Scurry-Rosser, Rice, and Mildred. Speaking with coach Morgan, he said, “it will be tough again this season, but we expect to compete.”
The Eagles are tough and athletic, think they can play with anyone, and expect to be there at the end. It should be another fun season for Mildred.
