MILDRED -- Mildred Coach Loyd Morgan joined an exclusive club as he earned his 700th victory as a girl's high school basketball coach when his Mildred Lady Eagles defeated Palmer 54-24 Friday night.
Speaking with coach Morgan after the game he said, “It has been a wonderful career and I am blessed to have these ladies with me tonight. It is exciting to be able to get all those wins while touching the lives that we have coached. It’s even more exciting to know that we have a shot to do something exciting and make a run in the playoffs hopefully.”
Amy Adamson paced the Eagles with another double-double, scoring 13 points with 13 rebounds, an assist, 3 steals, and a block. Kasey Bonner also scored 13 points, a rebound, and 4 steals. Kadence Cline scored 12 points with 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals. Kami Owen scored 10 points with 4 rebounds, an assist, and a steal. Kenli Dalton scored 4 points with 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and a steal. Marcella Bryan rounded out the Eagle scorers with 2 points scored. Despite not scoring any points, Arianna Neason had a big game with 7 steals, 4 assists, and 3 rebounds.
Katie Waddle led the Lady Bulldogs with 7 points scored while Parker Reese scored 6. Kelsie Gamble scored 3 points. The Lady Bulldogs had four players who scored 2 points.
Do not let the score fool you. This was a hard-fought game for both teams. The Lady Bulldog screen game gave the Eagles trouble and both teams played physically the entire game. The Eagles were relentless on defense never giving up more than 9 points in a quarter and only gave up 3 points in the third quarter. The Lady Eagles got hot, going on a run in the second half to put the game away.
With the win, the Lady Eagles improve to 21-8 and 8-3 in the district while the Lady Bulldogs fall to 14-15 and 2-9 overall. Mildred has two big games next week as the season is winding down. They travel to Rice on Tuesday then host Scurry-Rosser on Friday in the regular-season finale. The Eagles are currently in third-place in the district with Scurry-Roser in second-place and Rice in fourth.
