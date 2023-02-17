Mildred's Lady Eagle basketball season came to an end after running into the buzzsaw that is the No. 3-ranked Fairfield Lady Eagles, falling 71-26 on Friday night at Corsicana High School in the 3A Area Round of the playoffs.
Mildred played good defense despite the score. Fairfield's Lady Eagles jumped out to a 35-7 lead in the first quarter running a full-court press. Once they stopped running the press, the scores were comparable, but Mildred did not have the firepower to make a comeback.
Fairfield is in the middle of a dominant stretch that has seen the powerhouse win two of the past three state championships including winning the state championship in Class 4A in 2019 before dropping down to 3A.
Fairfield started fast with its full-court press, jumping out to a 17-2 lead early. Fairfield would end up running up to a 35-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. Mildred struggled to score all night but held Fairfield to 12 points in each quarter for the rest of the game.
Amy Adamson led the Eagles with 10 points, four rebounds, a steal, and a block. Kris Owen played well scoring six points with four rebounds. Big sister Kami Owen also scored six points on two 3-pointers with two rebounds. Arianna Neason played well on both sides of the ball, scoring four points with three rebounds, four assists, and two steals.
Fairfield post, Shadasia Brackens led all scorers with 22 points with eight rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Jimilyah Nash scored 14 points on four 3-pointers. McKenna Brackens scored 13 points with four rebounds, five assists, and three steals.
The season for the Mildred Eagles has been a special one with the Eagles tying for the first-place in the district. They played outstanding defense all season and were one of the best-scoring offenses in the area.
The Mildred girls advanced to the second round of the playoffs for the first time in a decade despite being short-handed, entering the playoffs without Kasey Bonner, one of the top players in the Golden Circle. Bonner suffered an injury in the final regular season game.
Mildred bounced back and won the bi-district title with a victory over Grandview before facing a Fairfield team many think will win another state title.
Coach Loyd Morgan, who has been remarkable since taking over the program, and his players have no reason to hang their heads. This has been one of the best seasons in Mildred Lady Eagles history and one of the best four-year runs, but the draw in the bracket hurt Mildred as much as anything.
They won 27 games and were in first-place in 18-3A most of the season, and if Bonner hadn't been injured in the opening minutes of the regular season finale there's little doubt Mildred would have won the district title and the No. 1 seed and playing in a different bracket -- one without Fairfield.
Fairfield now faces Mildred's District 18-3A rival Malakoff, which defeated Little River 48-40 Friday night in the 3A Region Quarterfinals. Mildred split two games against Malakoff in the regular season.
Mildred looked ready to make a serious run in the playoffs before finally losing to a school that has nearly twice as many students as Mildred and is in the middle of one of the most dominant runs in the state.
This group of Lady Eagles is special. It's not often that two players on the same team score 1,000 points for their careers but Adamson and Bonner both reached that milestone this season.
These Mildred girls have done great things over their careers and played well together, some since elementary school. The season may have come to an end but the Mildred family could not be prouder of these girls and what they have accomplished.
