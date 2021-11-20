MILDRED -- Arianna Neason hit two free throws with seven seconds left to give the Mildred Lady Eagles a 35-34 lead over the Waco Robinson Lady Rockets, and Mildred held on to get the victory Friday night in the Lane Gym.
Neason's clutch free throws lifted Mildred to its third win in a row to start the season as Loyd Morgan's girls won another defensive battle.
The Lady Eagles had the lead for the majority of the game. The Lady Rockets (2-2) kept chipping away, taking the lead with 1:30 left in the game. It appeared the Lady Rockets were going to run out the clock for the victory, but the Lady Eagles were able to feed the ball to Neason in transition and she drew the foul as she drove the lane for a layup, setting up the free throws to tie, then win the ball game.
It was an outstanding defensive battle between two good defensive teams.
Kasey Bonner was the leading scorer for Mildred with 13 points, including hitting three 3-pointers. Neason scored six points, Kami Owens scored five points while Amy Adamson and Kadence Cline each scored four points. Kenli Dalton rounded out the Mildred scoring with three points on a 3-pointer.
Anieya Heard was the leading scorer for Robinson with 10 points. Shannon Casey, Kalika Gross, and Hannah Dudley each scored seven points and Jenesis Nichols rounded out the scoring for Robinson with three points.
Looking at the scores does not tell the whole story. Both teams were outstanding on defense despite having different styles. Robinson enjoyed a big-size advantage while Mildred employed a swarming, relentless defense with constant pressure from Cline, Neason, Dalton, and Owens.
Speaking with coach Lloyd Morgan after the game, he said, "It was a great defensive game. Both teams are good defensive teams. We did a good job against their bigs. They had us outsized, but we kept fighting and are glad to get the win."
Robinson hosts West on Monday, while Mildred moves on to play Brownwood in the Glen Rose tournament next week.
