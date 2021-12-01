A year ago if someone was talking about a go-to girl on Corsicana's Lady Tiger basketball team they were probably talking about someone who left town or just left the team.
It was that rough for the program that saw a season fall apart when some of the team's top players either quit or moved away.
Not this time.
There's a new coach, a new attitude and improvement all over the court. And if you're looking for a go-to player, that's easy.
If you were in the Tiger Gym Tuesday night, chances are (with apologies to Johnny) you couldn't miss Aaliyah Mathis, who torched the nets for 32 points to lead the Lady Tigers past Hillsboro 68-17.
When new Corsicana coach Loni Lawson was asked if Mathis was the real deal, she just smiled and said, "She's definitely the real deal!"
Then she smiled again and said: "Yep -- a freshman."
Mathis made four 3-pointers Tuesday, and became the first Lady Tiger to put up 30 points since Destiny Lunsford led the Tigers to their first playoff win in 25 years back n 2016.
But Mathis is just part of the equation. Lawson knows it's going to be a long climb for a program that won just two games a year ago to reach the playoffs -- especially with state powers Red Oak and Midlothian standing at the top of a brutal District 14-5A race.
But she also knows about turning a program around. She did it in Fort Worth before coming down Highway 287 and finding a new beginning for a program that could use a fresh start and a spark.
Lawson's delivered both.
After those first days of getting to know her kids -- and the players getting to know each other-- with a 1-4 start, Lawson's girls are rolling. Tuesday's one-sided romp was their second win in a row and fifth victory of the season.
D'audrean Martin, who was the only Lady Tiger to make the 14-5A All-District team two years ago as a freshman, moved away and is now back, and she's a huge piece of Lawson's puzzle. She scored five points Tuesday and was even better without the ball, blocking three shots and hauling down eight rebounds. She's also a good ball-handler.
Saniya Carter, a power-running sprinter, who anchored both of Corsicana's Area-qualifying relay teams last spring, is also a growing presence on the basketball court. She dropped in eight points Tuesday and has the potential to be a force for Lawson's team along with Alaijah Davis, who scored eight points in limited time Tuesday.
Lawson was proud of her team's defense even more than winning the second game in a row, and made a point to say "Great defense" when talking about the game.
This team has a big mountain to climb, but Lawson knows the only way to get there is to keep looking up. Growing pains produce confidence and that's why winning games like Tuesday's romp when the Lady Tigers started slow and then busted out (it was 34-6 at halftime) are more important to a team that needs to believe in each other.
Lawson's girls need confidence and they will have a chance to find some on a tough stretch of upcoming out-of-town games. They won't return to the Tiger Gym until Dec. 14.
That works for the new coach and the new team. The idea is to grow up and grow together during the back-to-back tournaments in Granbury this weekend and at Midlothian Heritage next week.
"We are moving in the right direction," Lawson said. "The girls are playing hard and learning how to play together. We're very young so we have lots of room for improvement. We're excited about the progress we are seeing."
