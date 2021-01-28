MILDRED -- Now they're tied.
In a year that has seen both Mildred and Rice produce the best seasons in the girls basketball program's history at both schools, it's almost fitting that with two games left the two Golden Circle rivals are tied for first-place in the district race.
What a season -- and what a game Tuesday night at Mildred, where in the final minutes Aailiya Nezar came through with the biggest shot of her life, nailing a 3-pointer in the final frantic minutes to help lift Rice to a 37-35 victory that forged a first-place tie.
Both Mildred and Rice are now 11-1 in a district race they have dominated. Mildred beat Rice earlier this season (49-24 on Jan. 2) at Rice and had won 11 games in a row before Rice returned the favor Tuesday in a much anticipated showdown that came with a classic ending.
Nezar knows all about 3-pointers. Her two brothers, Sim and Elizhah, are legends at Rice, where each was named the Golden Circle Player of the Year as a senior, and both were the Kiwanis Classic Tournament's MVP after leading Rice to the tournament title as seniors.
Sim and Elizhah were prolific shooters at Rice and made more 3-pointers than anyone in the Golden Circle in recent years. Now their little sister has her own legendary moment for Rice.
The Lady Bulldogs are now 20-2 with losses to non-district power Mexia and Mildred, and the Lady Eagles are 17-5. Both teams have two district games remaining, but Tuesday's showdown all but decided the final standings.
If the two teams are tied at the end of district play there will be a playoff game to decide the top seed in the district.
As expected the game Tuesday was a back-and-forth thriller with both teams playing exceptional defense. Mildred led 35-33 when Nezar hit her 3, and only one point was scored after that. Mildred, which has had a tremendous season on defense (holding district opponents to just 31 points per game) just couldn't answer in the final seconds.
"It was a crazy the last two minutes," Rice coach Ki'Undrea Smith said. "Aailiya Nezar hit a 3 to put us up by one. We were fouled three times and missed 3-of-4 free throws, but we got a stop with five seconds left. It was intense, but a good game overall."
Mildred, which is still playing without Tre' Coppock, the Lady Eagles' leading scorer and rebounder who has been injured for about a month, saw seven players score.
Amy Adamson led the way with 13 points, Kenli Dalton followed with nine. Arianna Neason scored five points, Bailey Burks and Mason Ivie scored three points each and Kylie McCaleb and Kasey Bonner scored two points each.
Rice freshman Saniya Burks, who has had a brilliant season, once again led the Lady Bulldogs. She scored 14 points, grabbed eight rebounds, made four steals and handed out five assists.
Alyssa Claxton, who has emerged of late as a key scorer for Rice, scored 12 points to go along with six rebounds and two assists, and Nezar followed with eight points, four rebounds, a steal -- and the game-winner.
Jonisa Espinosa, who has been a force inside emerging as one of Rice's top rebounders, had nine rebounds to go with two points, and Lexi Davis did a little of everything and finished with four assists, two points, two rebounds and two steals.
"I felt my girls played much better tonight than in the previous game against Mildred," Smith said. "We were more aggressive when executing our offense and really buckled down on defense.
"Burks was more poised and able to contribute more offensively than in the previous game against the Lady Eagles. I feel my other players stepped up and really played up to my expectations of them."
Both teams still have to win two more games to get to a one-game seeding playoff game, but no one at either school expects anything less than a third game to decide what has become the best girls rivalry in the Golden Circle.
