FROST -- The Hubbard Lady Jaguars fell behind early to the Palmer Lady Bulldogs. The Lady Jags kept fighting, outscoring Palmer 12-2 in the fourth quarter, but the lead proved insurmountable as Palmer beat Hubbard 43-23, Friday evening at the Frost Tournament.
Palmer started quickly as Hubbard struggled to land their shots, going up on an 8-0 run and the Bulldogs were ultimately ahead 15-2 at the end of the first quarter. The Bulldogs kept up the pressure through the second and third quarters pushing the lead to 41-11 at the end of the third quarter.
The Bulldogs got hot in the fourth with Grace Cummings scoring five points including hitting a three-pointer. Bragg also hit a three-pointer. The Lady Jaguars outscored Palmer 12-2 in the quarter, but it proved too little too late.
Grace Cummings led the Lady Jaguars scoring nine points with eight rebounds and three steals. Jenna Morris scored four points with seven rebounds, two assists, two steals, and three blocks.
Jeana Green scored three points on a 3-pointer with seven rebounds and four steals. Bragg scored three points on a 3-pointer with a steal. Leah Serna scored two points with six rebounds and a block.
Chloe Cisneros paced the Lady Bulldogs with 15 points with eight rebounds, six assists, three steals, and a block. Alexis Villasenor scored nine points including hitting two 3-pointers with two rebounds, an assist, and two steals.
Both teams move forward to the third day of the Frost Tournament on Saturday.
