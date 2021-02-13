The Frost Lady Polar Bears saw their brilliant season come to an end Friday night in Aledo, where they lost 72-25 to a powerhouse team from Poolville, which improved to 19-4.
The Lady Bears fought through a little of everything to reach the playoffs, including injuries, COVID-19 issues and starting the season without their coach Jennifer Cheek, who was on maternity leave.
Cheek's husband Cody coached the team in the early going, and the Frost kids were in the playoff hunt from Day 1. Because of games being canceled, the Frost kids had to play four games in five days during the final week of the season, but they won twice to nail down their place as a No. 3 seed in the playoffs.
Kyra Cerda, who led the Lady Bears all season, led the way Friday, scoring nine points. Jimena Perez followed with eight. Madeline Lee scored four points and Emily De La Hoya and Anaya Alford scored two points each.
Frost ends its season with a 15-10 record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.