With everything going against them, five of the eight girls basketball teams in the Golden Circle made the playoffs this season -- and the Hubbard Lady Jags are the last team from the GC to still be playing.
Mildred, Rice, Frost and Dawson all lost in the bi-district round of the playoffs last week, and as the girls teams from around the state move on to the second round (the Area Round) of the playoffs, Hubbard is the final team from the Golden Circle.
The Lady Jags were ranked in the Class A state poll for most of the season and went unbeaten at 12-0 to take home the District 26-A title and enter the Class A playoffs as a No. 1 seed.
The Lady Jags, who are 17-5 after winning eight in a row to close out the regular season, received a first-round bye and face Wells in the Buffalo High School gym (weather permitting) Tuesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.