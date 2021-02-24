There are only two basketball teams from the Golden Circle still playing, and both are from Hubbard, where the Jags and Lady Jags have had magical and memorable seasons with young teams that have surprised everyone.
Both teams will be in the Centerville High gym Thursday night along with a caravan of fans who have fallen in love with the town's two gritty, no-quit teams that have marched to this point in the playoffs.
The Jags won the first postseason game for Hubbard since 2008 with a wire-to-wire 63-44 victory over Jonesboro in the bi-district round on Monday, and the Lady Jags joined the boys with a tough 41-36 comeback win over Wells Tuesday in the Area Round to reach the girls Class A Region IV Quarterfinals.
The Lady Jags meet Chireno at 6 p.m. and the Jags face Neches at 8 p.m. Thursday in Centerville. The Lady Jags arrived in style, coming back all night against Wells, and finally taking over the game in the fourth quarter.
Nicole Williams, the team's only senior, came through with one clutch fourth-quarter free throw after another to push Hubbard into the quarterfinals on a night when the Lady Jags got clutch performances from every girl on the court.
Williams finished with nine points, but at Hubbard they share the wealth and have had a list of girls lead the scoring while piling up an 18-5 record that includes a perfect 12-0 stretch to win the district title and a No. 1 seed in the playoffs. Chireno is also a district champ and top seed, which paints a dramatic backdrop for Thursday's showdown.
Everyone piled on to win Tuesday night's thriller. Grace Cummings and Jenna Morris, a pair of sophomores who have led the team all season, came through with big nights. Cummings led the scoring with 12 points and gave Hubbard a strong inside game all night, and Morris hit the boards hard for several big time rebounds, and scored 10 points.
Gabby Serna, a junior, led the team on defense and came through with six points, and Naomi McKinney had a big presence and scored four points as the Lady Jags found points and big plays all over the court, including getting strong defensive nights from junior Claire Coleman and freshman Jeana Green, who hustled every minute they were on the court.
It was another unselfish, one-for-all, all-for-one night for the Lady Jags, who keep finding ways to win, but always win together.
Now it's on the the Region Quarterfinals to face Chireno (17-5) along with the Hubbard fans who will take over the Centerville gym for the biggest doubleheader in the basketball program's history.
