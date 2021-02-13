Mildred's Lady Eagles, who had one of the best seasons in the program's history under new coach Loyd Morgan, lost a 33-30 heartbreaker to West in the bi-district round of the 3A playoffs Friday night in Italy.
It was a cold night in Texas, but no place was colder than the Italy gym, where the Lady Eagles couldn't find the basket in the second quarter and yet still had a chance to win.
"The thing that hurt us was we didn't score in the second quarter," Morgan said. "We had good looks. We just couldn't buy a basket."
Mildred was down by five (17-12) at halftime, and stayed close throughout the second half, but just couldn't get over the hump down the stretch in a close three-point loss.
It was a painful loss for a Lady Eagles team that soared beyond anyone's expectations and won 18 games, including 11 in a row during District 18-3A play.
They won with an incredibly balanced attack (a different girl led the team in scoring almost every night) and a disciplined, hard-nose defense that held district opponents to just over 30 points a night.
"I thought they had a remarkable season," said Morgan, who came in and changed the culture of the program in one year. "I thought they had a great season.
"They adjusted real well to what we were trying to do. They worked hard this year. I'm real proud of them," he said.
Kenli Dalton led Mildred with nine points on Friday. Arianna Neason scored seven, Amy Adams scored four points and Bailey Burks scored three. Kasey Bonner and Tre' Coppock scored two points each.
Morgan brought a toughness to the program, and preached defense and sharing the ball. Mildred's unselfish brand of basketball and non-stop hustle on defense redefined girls basketball at Mildred.
Not only did the Lady Eagles play with a one-for-all, all-for-one mindset, but they were able to succeed despite not having their most proficient scorer, Coppock, who missed most of the season with a knee injury.
Coppock will be back next year along with just about everyone else. The Lady Eagles had a breakout season with only one senior on the roster. Burks, a dynamo and three-year starter, will graduate, but everyone else is back -- and Morgan believes they will return with a purpose.
It was that kind of burning loss on Friday, the kind that fuels a fire.
"I think our kids will come back with that attitude," Morgan said. "They feel like this is unfinished business. They're going to be hungry, and they're going to work hard. We take a lot of pride in our play."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.