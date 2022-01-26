The Rice Lady Bulldogs beat Blooming Grove Tuesday night, 56-42, to improve to 18-5 and 7-3 in district play. They travel to Malakoff Friday for a key district game against the first-place Lady Tigers.
Saniya Burks, the leading scorer in the Golden Circle, led Rice with 24 points. Aaliyah Nezar followed with 15 and Alyssa Claxton scored 13 points. Kelly Montgomery returned to the lineup after suffering a nasty ankle injury in Kiwanis Classic and scored four points.
Blooming Grove was led by Tianna Glenn, who scored 16 points, and the McGraw Sisters -- Janey, who scored 12 points, and Brooke, who scored nine. Ava Eldridge scored three points and Alyssa Stout scored two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.