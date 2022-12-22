BLOOMING GROVE -- Rice's Lady Dawgs won a big game on the road Monday night 62-38 against Blooming Grove's Lady Lions and are now 1-2 after dropping two close games against Mildred and Malakoff, the top two teams in the district.
Blooming Grove, which is off to a fast start, is now 12-7 and 1-1 in the district race.
Saniya Burks, who leads Texas in scoring (33 points per game) and is third in the nation, had another big game. She poured in 35 points. grabbed seven rebounds, handed out five assists and made six steals to lead Rice.
Aaliya Nezar scored 11 points, grabbed two rebounds, handed out three assists and made two steals for Rice, Slone Cadena scored six points, grabbed two rebounds and made three steals for Rice, Leslie Romero pulled down five rebounds, scored four points and made two steals, KK Davis hit a 3-pointer, grabbed two rebounds, handed out three assists and made two steals and Brylie Upchurch hit a pair of free throws for the Lady Dawgs.
Blooming Grove had three girls put up double digits as Brooke McGraw led the way with 14 points, Audrey Grant followed with 12 points and Alyssa Stout scored 11 points. Janey McGraw scored eight points, Josie Hanna scored six and Ava Eldridge ran the offense and scored five. Isabelle Bland, a freshman, scored three points for the Lady Lions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.