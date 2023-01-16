Rice's Saniya Burks drives by Teague

Daily Sun photo/Paul Borsellino

Rice's Saniya Burks, a junior who leads the state and is third in the nation in scoring, is seen here driving by Teague to help drive Rice to its second consecutive Kiwanis Classic girls title.

Burks scored 30 points and Rice ran away from Teague 55-33 at Navarro in the title game last month, where Burks was named the Kiwanis Classic MVP for the second consecutive year.

Saniya Burks scored 27 points to lead Rice's Lady Bulldogs to a 44-37 District 18-3A victory over Scurry-Rosser on the road Friday and now faces Mildred at home on Tuesday in a key district game.

Mildred is in second-place, a game behind Malakoff, and Rice is in third-place in the district race. Mildred defeated Eustace 33-20 Friday and held Eustace scoreless in the second quarter.

Mildred, which lost to Malakoff 37-33 at Malakoff on Dec. 20, is 21-4 and 6-1 in district. Rice is 16-8 and 4-3 in district. Mildred plays Malakoff at home on Jan. 20 in a showdown for first-place.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you