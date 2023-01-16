Daily Sun photo/Paul Borsellino

Rice's Saniya Burks, a junior who leads the state and is third in the nation in scoring, is seen here driving by Teague to help drive Rice to its second consecutive Kiwanis Classic girls title.

Burks scored 30 points and Rice ran away from Teague 55-33 at Navarro in the title game last month, where Burks was named the Kiwanis Classic MVP for the second consecutive year.