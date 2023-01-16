Saniya Burks scored 27 points to lead Rice's Lady Bulldogs to a 44-37 District 18-3A victory over Scurry-Rosser on the road Friday and now faces Mildred at home on Tuesday in a key district game.
Mildred is in second-place, a game behind Malakoff, and Rice is in third-place in the district race. Mildred defeated Eustace 33-20 Friday and held Eustace scoreless in the second quarter.
Mildred, which lost to Malakoff 37-33 at Malakoff on Dec. 20, is 21-4 and 6-1 in district. Rice is 16-8 and 4-3 in district. Mildred plays Malakoff at home on Jan. 20 in a showdown for first-place.
