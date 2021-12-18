Antonio Burks has made the move from coaching the Rice boys basketball team to taking over Rice's Lady Bulldogs look flawless.
And his girls have made it look even easier.
Just look at the Lady Bulldogs, who earned a state ranking from Max Preps this week (the Rice girls are No. 17) while they marched through the new season with a new coach.
There's nothing new about Saniya Burks, who had a tremendous breakout season a year ago as a freshman. Well, she's even better on the court now.
Just ask Scurry-Rosser, which found out first-hand Friday night when Saniya torched the Lady Wildcats for 36 points (that's right 3-6) to lead Rice to a 53-45 victory.
That big win kept Rice unbeaten in the district race at 2-0 and lifted the Lady Bulldogs to a 10-2 record for the season. Saniya didn't just burn down the nets Friday. She led the way on the boards, pulling down nine rebounds. She also handed out seven assists in an all-out performance that made a statement for Rice's chances to win a district title this season.
The Lady Bulldogs have talent all over the court and Aaliyah Nezar finished with eight points and four rebounds while Kelly Montgomery had six points and four boards in the win over Palmer.
Burks' Lady Dawgs look like one of the favorites win the upcoming Kiwanis Classic, which will be played at Navarro Dec. 27-28-29. The Kiwanis was cancelled last year because of COVID-19 concerns and returns in two weeks.
Burks' Rice Bulldogs won two of the last three Kiwanis boys titles and his girls will definitely be in the hunt to win their first Kiwanis title in this year's tournament. The bracket is set up with Mildred's powerhouse Lady Eagle team at one end and Rice's state-ranked Lady Bulldogs at the other, setting up a possible title showdown between the two Golden Circle rivals.
Mildred has already won 14 games and is also 2-0 in the same District 18-3A race along with Rice. The Lady Eagles, who edged Rice for the 18-3A title a year ago, have never won a Kiwanis title, but that could change this year. A Rice-Mildred showdown in the girls' title game would no doubt draw a large and loud crowd to the Lewis Orr Court at Navarro.
Rice beat Palmer 70-56 in its district opener on Tuesday and plays at Blooming Grove next Tuesday and then opens the Kiwanis Classic against Dawson on Dec. 27.
