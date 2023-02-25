WACO -- Every time they walk onto the court they're playing in front of more fans than any girls basketball team at Rice has ever seen, playing under more pressure than any of these girls could have ever imagined.
No one could have imagined this -- this wild and wonderful run in the playoffs -- the ride of a lifetime that has brought the Rice girls to the edge of the state tournament, one step away from a trip to San Antonio and the Final Four.
That's where the Rice girls are today after pulling out yet another heart-stopping, breath-taking victory in the Texas Class 3A playoffs Friday night at Waco Midway's dazzling gym, where they grabbed the lead and refused to lose it in a 61-57 win over Kountze in the Region III semifinals.
After a delirious and delicious finish they got back to Rice late, tried to get some sleep, got up and then rode the bus more than 70 miles back to Midway for a 1 p.m. game on Saturday to decide the Region Championship.
No one is sure how many kids got some sleep, but when they woke up they were still living in a dream, the one they created on this magical ride in the playoffs.
No Rice basketball team -- boys, girls or even in a video game -- has ever traveled this far in the playoffs. But these Rice kids look, feel and play like they belong -- because they do.
The Rice kids have never looked ahead. Their focus is laser and it's locked in on what is immediately in front of them. They only see and feel the moment -- a gift that comes from their coach, Antonio Burks, who is always encouraging, always believing in them.
Burks is a tall imposing figure of a man who speaks softly in a low tone and looks his girls right in the eye when in the heat of the moment he calmly tells them "You're going to win this game."
They believe him because they believe in him. He feels the same about every one of them.
And every starter has come up big -- and sometimes bigger than life -- during the playoffs. Sure, Rice has arguably the best girls basketball player in the state in Saniya Burks, who leads Texas in scoring and has been in the Top 10 in the nation all season.
But there have been plenty of times Aaliya Nezar has come through with a huge 3-pointer or been at the heart of a run or taken over on the boards and her sister Livi Nezar has made a dramatic steal or an even more dramatic 3-pointer at just the right time. Leslie Romero has had clutch moments and ChloePerry hustles and plays hard every minute she's on the court.
Sloan Cadena, a freshman, has emerged in the playoffs as a key player for Rice. She scored all five of her points in the intense fourth quarter Tuesday, and scored four (the margin of victory) Friday against Kountze.
KK Davis, "The Heartbreaker," won the Kiwanis title last year with a 3-pointer at the buzzer (her only points of the game) and on Tuesday night in a dogfight with the state-ranked Lady Cats of Mexia in front of an estimated crowd of 1,700 in the Corsicana Tiger Gym, KK hit her only shot of the game in an intense fourth quarter with a nothing-but-net 3 that gave Rice a five-point lead. Rice won the game 63-56.
The Lady Dawgs hung on to win that game without Saniya, who fouled out with 1:23 left and then watched from the bench as her teammates held Mexia scoreless the rest of the way to win a trip to Waco for the Region Tournament.
"They stepped up," Saniya said. "I knew they would step up."
Rice has done more than step up. These girls have soared.
That's where the Lady Dawgs are today.
Saniya was in the game at the end Friday, beating Kountze (34-3) to reach Saturday's Region Championship game. She finished with 38 points with remarkable poise, despite being hounded and double-and-triple-teamed all night, making Kountze pay by calmly and cooly making 16-of-18 free throws.
The word is focus.
Rice (28-8) has won 14 in a row and will need focus, courage and some inspiration when the Lady Dawgs face Fairfield (37-2) Saturday. Fairfield, a school with almost twice as many students as Rice, is the No. 1-ranked girls 3A team in Texas and has won two of the past three state championships. including winning the state championship in Class 4A in 2019 before dropping down to 3A.
Why not beat the No. 1 team in the state on the ride to the River Walk?
Why not make history?
Why not take one more step???
