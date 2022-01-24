The Rice Lady Dawgs lost to Scurry-Rosser Friday night 54-41.
GC Girls Basketball: Rice falls short, plays Blooming Grove Tuesday
- By Mike Phillips Daily Sun
-
-
Saniya Burks had another 30-point game, scoring 32 to lead Rice, and Alyssa Claxton (five points), Aaliyah Nezar (two points) and KK Davis (two points) all played well and battled but the Lady Dawgs couldn't pull off a comeback.
"We dug ourselves a hole in the first quarter," said Rice coach Antonio Burks. "Scurry jumped out to a 14-5 lead in the first quarter and maintained the lead for the rest of the game. We made a run to close it down to three points in the second quarter 17-14 but couldn't put together a run in the second half."
Rice is battling first-place Malakoff and second-place Mildred at the top of the district race and is now 6-3 and in third-place. The Lady Dawgs are 17-5 for the season and play Blooming Grove at home Tuesday night.
