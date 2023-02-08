RICE -- No one is sure if the Rice Lady Bulldogs have hit the ground yet.
But one thing is certain: They knocked the District 18-3A girls basketball race right off its feet Tuesday night with a wild and wonderful finish for the Lady Dawgs, who unleashed pandemonium in the Rice Gym with a hold-your-breath ending that opened up a brand new season for Rice, Mildred and Malakoff.
Confused? You ain't heard nothing yet.
The Lady Dawgs were thisclose to losing to Scurry-Rosser in their final regular season game when a Steal, a Touchdown pass, and a Drive turned everything into chaos.
Scurry had the ball driving for the lead with a handful of seconds left in a 56-56 game, but Saniya Burks (who else?) made the steal of the season, and then threw a long pass to Aaliya Nezar, who had just enough time to turn and flip the game and season upside down with a drive that sent the Rice fans into jubilation and tied the 18-3A race into a knot.
Rice's 58-56 buzzer-beating victory means that after playing 14 district games, Rice, Mildred and Malakoff are all tied for first-place at 11-3 and will meet Wednesday to decide how to untangle the 1-2-3 order before beginning the playoffs next week.
Neither Nezar nor any of the Rice players had an idea that Mildred, which had been in first-place for most of the season, had lost earlier, opening the door the chaos that followed.
"Sheesh! A three-way tie," said Rice coach Antonio Burks, who has won boys and girls district titles at Rice but never like this.
Burks was far too busy navigating his girls to victory to worry about Mildred or Malakoff. After leading early -- 20-8 after the first quarter and 29-17 at the half Rice had to fight like crazy to win.
Scurry, which trailed 43-36 at the start of the final eight minutes, shocked the Rice crowd with a fierce comeback to take a six-point lead in the fourth quarter. That's not all.
Rice had another problem. Nezar, who finished with 20 points with her turn-and-burn buzzer-beater, had four fouls and was on the bench. But Burks went with his instincts and savvy and put Nezar back in the game after she pleaded "Coach, I'm ready."
She entered the game down by six and "bang-bang!" just like that, hit two 3-pointers to bring Rice back, laughing at the pressure. Aaliya is cool, calm and money in the clutch -- just like her two older brothers, Sim and Elizah, who were Golden Circle Players of the Year when they led Rice to separate district and Kiwanis titles.
"She had a great game,'' Burks said. "She played with four fouls and she was in the game at the end to win it at the buzzer."
Aaliya finished with the four fouls -- and five 3-pointers.
Burks' players know what to expect from him. His boys and girls teams have produced titles, winning several pressure-packed games. And it starts from the top. Burks is a tall imposing figure on the court, but he talks to his kids in a soft-spoken voice wrapped with positives and encouragement.
In the final seconds Tuesday Burks called a timeout with Rice losing.
"I told them to calm down and don't worry," he said, "because we're going to win this game.''
Of course, there's always Saniya, who is having an All-American season. Antonio's daughter leads all of Texas in scoring, averaging more than 32 points a game, and she's No. 6 in the nation in scoring.
Saniya was Saniya Tuesday, leading the Lady Dawgs to their 23rd win of the year. They're 23-8 and on a nine-game winning streak. They beat both Malakoff and Mildred during the streak.
Saniya scored 31 points, including a huge free throw with 14 seconds left that made it a 56-56 game, handed out seven assists, grabbed three rebounds and made the Steal of the Season.
Chole Perry came through with three points and four big rebounds and KK Davis, whose buzzer-beater against Teague gave Rice its first of back-to-back Kiwanis titles last season, and Leslie Romero each scored two points on a night when every point was priceless.
It was chaos that has produced more chaos in a wild 18-3A triangle. But Rice knows how to win during chaos.
They did.
