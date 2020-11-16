Saniya Burks had a monster game to lead Rice past Dawson 80-41 Friday night and help the Lady Bulldogs jump out to a 2-0 start this season.
Burks, a freshman, almost outscored Dawson by herself, pouring in 38 points while grabbing seven rebounds, making seven steals and handing out two assists.
Aaliyah Nezar scored 18 points and made four steals, and Lexi Davis dropped in 14 points to go along with four steals, three assists and two rebounds.
Jonisa Espinosa had a 4-4-4 night with four points, four rebounds and four steals, and Alyssa Claxton had four rebounds and three points.
