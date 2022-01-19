The Rice Lady Bulldogs won a big showdown with Palmer Tuesday night, 39-30, as Saniya Burks, who leads the Golden Circle in scoring, led the way with another 30-point performance. Alyssa Claxton chipped in with seven points to help hold off a talented Palmer team.
The victory lifted Rice to a 16-4 record for the season and 5-2 in district play after the first round of play. The Lady Dawgs will take on Eustace Wednesday night in Rice and travel to Scurry-Rosser on Friday.
