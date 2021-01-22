The Rice Lady Bulldogs just keep rolling and are now 18-2 for the season and 9-1 in District 18-3A play after beating Scurry-Rosser 48-26 and Blooming Grove 87-24.
Alyssa Claxton had a monster game against Scurry-Rosser, leading the Lady Bulldogs with a career-high 20 points and eight rebounds. Saniya Burks had 14 points, six boards and four steals and Lexi Davis dropped in nine points and made four steals.
Aaliya Nezar had three points, three rebounds and two steals, Jonisa Espinosa, who always come through on the boards, had seven rebounds and scored a point, and Genesis Mendez hit a free throw and pulled down a rebound.
Burks led the way against Blooming Grove with a huge night, pouring in 33 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and making 10 steals for an impressive (and rare) triple-double.
Davis also had a big night with 18 points, five rebounds and five steals, and Nezar came through with double figures, scoring 14 points to go along with four rebounds and three steals.
Claxton followed with nine points to go with four rebounds and a steal, and Espinosa dropped in nine points to go along with seven more rebounds. KK Davis scored three points and pulled down two rebounds, and Leslie Romero also scored for the Lady Bulldogs, who have two huge district games in front of them.
They were scheduled to play Malakoff on Friday and unbeaten Mildred, which leads the district at 10-0, a game ahead of Rice, Tuesday night at Mildred.
