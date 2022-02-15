HUBBARD -- They were too green, too short and if that wasn't enough, no girls basketball team from Rice had won a playoff game in more than a decade
But they're they were Monday night 50 miles and a dream away from home looking like (and playing like) they had been in the playoffs for a lifetime, taking apart a West program that's lived in the postseason for years, a seasoned, talented team that knew it belonged -- until the Rice girls took all that away and more.
Rice's Lady Bulldogs didn't just beat West in the Class 3A Bi-District round of the playoffs, the Rice kids took over the game and won by 15 points, turning the Hubbard High School gym into their own playground, playing free and easy down the stretch in front of a large and loud crowd from Rice, and winning the first playoff game for Rice since 2007 with an impressive 55-40 victory.
"I told them they made history tonight," said an elated Antonio Burks, who left the boys team at Rice to coach the girls this season. Burks won more than 100 games in his first four years with the boys team, which sailed into the playoffs every year.
"I'm so proud of them," he said. And the words rang true -- like his kids played Monday. "They made history."
History is right. The Rice girls won the Kiwanis Classic Tournament for the first time in the school's history and stamped their footprint on the playoffs Monday. They won 22 games this season.
Burks made the move to coach the girls this year. How could he resist? He had a mighty big reason: Saniya.
His daughter, Saniya, led the Rice girls to the playoffs last year as a freshman, and she has emerged as the best girls player in the Golden Circle in just two seasons. But she's not alone. Burks has done a wonderful job with the entire team -- a closer-than-close group that ends every huddle shouting "Family" on the break.
They have to be close. They're simply out-sized in every game and have to out-hustle and out-passion opponents for every rebound and every loose ball they get their hands on -- every single one.
But no one questions the size of their heart.
It's enormous and growing.
Just look at their gutsy, heartfelt victory in the Kiwanis title game against Teague. Saniya had fouled out and Kelly Montgomery, a senior and key starter, had left with an injury. And, of course, to make the drama even better Teague, which knows all about winning Kiwanis titles, had stormed back to take the lead in the fourth.
Teague, which towered over the smaller Rice lineup, took a 59-58 lead with 14 seconds left, but Burks drew up a final play, which went awry in the waning seconds. No problem. KK Davis grabbed the loose ball and hit the game winner at the buzzer -- her only points of the game. Burks lifted Davis to the heavens and the Rice crowd went crazy as the kids danced on the floor.
Now they're in the playoffs screaming "Family" and overcoming even their own fears. Sure, they started Monday's game like a deer in Dallas. But no one panicked when West ran off to a 9-2 lead.
"They came out and jumped on us," Burks said. "My girls kind of had some nerves."
Then Rice scored.
"They were nervous, but once they saw that first basket go in they kind of settled in," he said.
Settled in and took flight. The 9-2 West lead evaporated, and the Rice kids closed to 14-12 by the end of the quarter. The Lady Dawgs built the lead to 28-18 by halftime, holding West to just four points in the second quarter.
West wasn't finished and came back to close to 36-29 at the end of three, but if you were looking for Rice to get nervous again you just haven't been paying attention.
Like any really good team, these Rice kids took over and grabbed the lead and the game down the stretch, flipping the momentum upside down and catching it on the run.
Saniya took over and had the Rice crowd on its feet and West on its heels as she made three steals in a row and turned each into a driving, inspirational layup at the other end, finishing the run in a blaze with an and-one play for a 7-0 ride that carried the Lady Bulldogs into the fourth quarter and right into second round of the playoffs.
Saniya had a game to remember, pouring in 34 points, hitting drives and jumpers all night and bombing home five 3-pointers along the way. She (and remember, she's one of the smallest players on the court) also pulled down 10 rebounds for a Bi-District double-double and handed out three assists to go along with five steals.
Saniya's spark to begin the fourth turned the game around.
"We weren't making baskets," Burks said. "We weren't hitting anything in the third quarter. We had to get back out there and go on a run. Saniya got the three steals and made those drives. Her defense got us going. That was a big momentum changer."
But this win belonged to everybody, because so many players stepped up. Montgomery picked up three fouls in the first quarter and played limited time. but Burks said his team came together,.
"We team-rebounded really well," he said. "Leslie Romero did a great job and Aaliyah Nezar, Alyssa Claxton and KK Davis all did a real good job."
Nezar was a force, scoring 12 points, pulling down four rebounds and making two steals, and Claxton did a little of everything, scoring four points to go along with six big assists, two rebounds and a steal. Romero had three points and came through with four huge rebounds and Davis scored two points and battled for a rebound as everyone lifted their game and had their moments.
It was that kind of night for the Rice kids, who now face a huge test in the Area Round, where they face No. 2-ranked Fairfield at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Athens High School gym.
Stay tuned ...
