The Rice Lady Bulldogs are off to a 2-0 start after knocking off powerhouse Teague 47-41.
Freshman Saniya Burks led the way with a 24-point night. Saniya is the daughter of Rice boys coach Antonio Burks, who won his 100th game at Rice last season and was the 2019-20 Golden Circle boys Coach of the Year. He has been the GC Coach of the Year several times.
Alyssa Claxton dropped in 10 points in the victory over Teague, which has been one of the top Class 3A programs in this part of the state for years. Jonisa Espinosa scored six points and Lexi Davis scored four.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.