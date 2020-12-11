Rice's Lady Bulldogs are off to a tremendous start and opened district play Friday against unbeaten Palmer after playing their best game of the season Tuesday in a 59-56 loss to Mexia.
It was a game Rice coach Ki'Undrea Smith said her team needed because Mexia has one of the top girls programs in Central Texas and challenged Rice, which had been rolling over everyone in sight.
The loss was the first of the year for the Lady Bulldogs, who are now 9-1, but they battled Mexia to the buzzer as several players stepped up to the higher level of competition.
Saniya Burks, who grew up in Mexia playing with many of the Mexia players, had another big night, scoring 26 points to go along with two rebounds and two steals.
Aaliya Nezar had a breakout game, scoring 16 points and making two steals, and Hannah Harwell had a strong performance, scoring five points and grabbing five rebounds.
Jonisa Espinosa had five points and had a team-high six rebounds while Lexi Davis scored four points, pulled down two rebounds and handed out two assists.
