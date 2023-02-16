ITALY -- Saniya Burks has seen just about every defense teams can imagine as Rice's Lady Bulldogs advance in the 3A playoffs.
But even the Rice coaches had to shake their heads Monday night in Italy when the Lady Dawgs took care of West High School with a one-sided 61-48 victory in the Bi-District round of the playoffs.
At one point in the game the West girls locked arms on defense to try to stop Saniya.
Honest.
"They locked their arms," said Rice girls coach Antonio Burks, who admitted in all his years as a high school, college and pro player he had never seen that.
"We (the Rice coaches) kind of laughed and called it the Red Rover Defense."
One problem for West -- it didn't work.
Saniya finished the night with 38 points to lead Rice to the Area Round of the playoffs at 8 p.m. Friday at Hubbard, where the Lady Dawgs meet Teague for the third time this season.
Rice beat Teague 53-48 in the season opener and ran away from the Lady Lions 53-33 in the Kiwanis Classic title game on Dec. 29 in the Corsicana Tiger Gym. Saniya scored 33 points that night, matching Teague's total production.
There's no truth that Teague may go to the Red Rover defense but if the Lady Tigers want to keep the nursery rhyme theme going they might use the Ring Around the Rosie (make that the Ring Around Saniya) approach that Rice sees every night from opponents that double- and triple-team Saniya, who is used to being swarmed when she touches the ball.
Aaliyah Nezar doesn't wear a cape, but she knows how to be a Super Hero. Nezar has emerged down the stretch for Rice, a well-coached team of young ladies who know how to exploit and take advantage on the court (i.e, find the open player). That's where Nezar comes in sans cape.
Nezar has a great outside shot and she is playing her best basketball in the heat of a playoff race -- and in the playoffs. After averaging 9.8 points a game, Nezar has scored 50 points over the last three games, including a 20-point night against Scurry-Rosser in the district finale that sent the district race into a three-way tie when she kissed a shot off the glass at the buzzer to lift Rice to a 58-56 victory.
She scored 17 points, hitting five 3-pointers in Rice's 53-33 win over Teague in the Kiwanis title game, so the Teague girls will be out to stop her Friday.
The other Rice starters -- Livi Nezar. Leslie Romero and KK Davis -- know how to come through with big moments and the Rice combo has put on a clinic playing defense down the stretch.
Saniya has scored more than 1,000 points this season and more than 2,500 in her three-year career at Rice. She leads Texas (yes the state) in scoring and is in the Top 10 in the nation. She scored a career-high 46 points in the 71-50 district title win against Malakoff Friday, dropped in 31 in the victory over Scurry and had another masterpiece game against West, scoring 38 points while grabbing eight rebounds, handing out four assists and making four steals.
The Lady Dawgs (25-8) bring an 11-game winning streak to Hubbard to face Teague again. The Lady Lions are tall, fast and talented. They're led by Jolee Haley a great ball-handling guard who leads the Lady Lions in scoring and sets the tone for Teague, along with Bethana Owens, a 6-1 force inside.
Haley knows all about playing Saniya. They've been battling since they were babies. Saniya grew up in Mexia -- a natural rival for Teague.
"Saniya and Jolee know each other well. They've been playing against each other since Little Dribblers," coach Burks said this week. "Teague's a good team with a real good coach.''
Keep an eye on KK Davis Friday. Teague won't ever forget Davis, who hit a shot at the buzzer to beat Teague in the title game of the Kiwanis last season.
The showdown at Hubbard Friday could be another buzzer-beater. There won't be time for any nursery rhymes -- just that old cliche about how "It's hard to beat a good team three times ... It's hard to beat a good team three times ... It's hard to beat a good team three times ..."
They have a saying around the Golden Circle these days that's not as well known -- "It's hard to beat Rice once."
