It's playoff time.
The girls from Rice, Mildred, Frost and Hubbard are headed for the basketball playoffs this week.
The girls from Rice and Mildred are coming off one of (if not the best regular season) the best season in their program's history.
Rice went 13-1 and 23-2 overall and took home the District 18-3A title barely edging out Mildred, which went 12-2 and 18-6, and the Hubbard girls finished a perfect 12-0 season to win the district title. Frost wrote its own wonderful story as the Lady Polar Bears began the season without their coach Jennifer Cheek, who was on maternity leave, and her husband Cody Cheek took over the team, which had a 7-0 start.
Rice came together under coach Ki'Undrea Smith, who inspired her girls to new heights at Rice, where freshman Saniya Burks had a sensational season to lead the Lady Bulldogs and players such as Alyssya Claxton, Aailiyah Nezar, Lexi Davis and Hannah Harwell all stepped up and played huge roles in the success story.
At Mildred, new coach Loyd Morgan, who had tremendous success at Rogers, took over the program and lifted the Lady Eagles all season. Bailey Burks, Kadence Cline, Amy Adamson, Arianna Neason, Kasey Bonner, Kylie McCaleb and Tre Coppock who came back from an injury the final week of the season, had a terrific run at Mildred, where they had a balanced attack and a stingy defense all year.
Frost was led by Kyra Cerda, who does it all in every sport at Frost, Madeline Lee, Jimena Perez, Lexi Davis, Gentry Rogers and Emily De La Hoya. Frost had to play four games in five days in the final week of the season and had beat Italy and Rio Vista to clinch a playoff spot and enters the playoffs with a ton of momentum.
Hubbard won't play this week. The Lady Jags went will have a bye in the first round of the playoffs after a tremendous season. They were led by Jenna Lee Morris, Grace Cummings, Naomi McKinney, Carley Macleod and Nicole Wilson, and were ranked in he Class A state poll for most of the season.
PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Thursday
Rice vs. Troy: 6:30 p.m. at Hubbard
Mildred vs. West: 6:30 p.m. at Ennis
Friday
Frost vs. Poolville: 5:30 p.m. at Aledo
